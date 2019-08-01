Netease (NTES) Shareholder Overlook Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Stake; Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Jd Com (Call) (JD) Position by $19.49 Million

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 649,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 739,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $30.42. About 2.24 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 71 RMB CENTS, EST. 82 RMB CENTS; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 16/03/2018 – US News: JD.com’s Finance Unit Aims to Raise $1.9 Billion, Valuation Set to Double

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $232.8. About 157,550 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.54M for 24.45 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual earnings per share reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 15, 2019 : CSCO, NTES, ZTO, FLO, JACK, VRTU, JE, UGP, GPL, EYES, EDAP, SORL – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NetEase Games Announces Strategic Investment in Behaviour Interactive – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36B and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc (Put) by 555,589 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $59.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 87,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc (Put).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.83 million for 152.10 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “JD Sports counters retail gloom with global expansion, gym style push – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JD: Expensive, But Worth It – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Stock Has Plenty of Juice to Rally Higher – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.