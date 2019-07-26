Netease (NTES) Shareholder Overlook Holdings LTD Has Cut Position by $7.10 Million as Share Value Rose; Mastercard Cl A (MA) Holder Churchill Management Boosted Stake

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29 million, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $239.55. About 301,624 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (MA) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 1,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,682 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 42,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $281.96. About 1.79M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 21,395 shares to 281,031 shares, valued at $22.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (NYSE:KMB) by 6,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,954 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $13.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 0.07% or 7,347 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 4.58% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 47,945 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.53% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Next Century Growth Invsts Llc accumulated 20,397 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Psagot Inv House Limited invested in 53,983 shares or 0.54% of the stock. De Burlo Grp owns 82,170 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. 220,748 were reported by Ensemble Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd invested 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nelson Roberts Investment has invested 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bbva Compass National Bank reported 18,448 shares. Stephens Grp Limited has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vestor Cap Limited Company accumulated 51,484 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Bridges Investment Mgmt invested in 3% or 312,382 shares. Alleghany Corporation De stated it has 185,000 shares.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 25.16 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.