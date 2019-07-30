Netease (NTES) Shareholder Overlook Holdings LTD Decreased Holding as Shares Rose; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Stock Price Rose, Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.49 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $232.45. About 38,992 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) by 44.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 30,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 68,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.11. About 19,460 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS VOYA ADVISERS AGREE TO REPAY CLIENTS AND SETTLE CHARGES THAT THEY FAILED TO DISCLOSE SECURITIES LENDING CONFLICT; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 22/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Voya CLO 2018-2, Ltd.; Issues Presale

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 24.42 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $172,282 activity. On Thursday, February 28 GILLIS RUTH ANN M bought $46,852 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 926 shares. TRIPODI JOSEPH V bought 1,500 shares worth $74,175.