Netease (NTES) Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $331,500; Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake by $8.97 Million

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 9,175 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 10,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $266.18. About 1.10 million shares traded or 57.39% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 203,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.29M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 833,707 shares traded or 5.38% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $299.43M for 28.44 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.98 million for 7.64 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 482,800 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $25.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen All Cap Ene Mlp Oppo (JMLP) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 6,878 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 434 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co reported 14,116 shares. Conning holds 32,568 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.04% or 992,798 shares. 1,048 were accumulated by Ftb Inc. Eagle Glob Advisors Lc has invested 1.58% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 21,298 shares. Cv Starr And Tru holds 65,000 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation invested in 0% or 8,800 shares. Jennison Associates holds 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 183,893 shares. Harvest Fund Ltd Company stated it has 328,161 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Invs Company has 0.34% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 1.10 million shares. Highland Capital Management LP holds 0.07% or 24,944 shares in its portfolio.