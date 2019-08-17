Netease (NTES) Market Value Declined While Uss Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Holding; South Street Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Value Declined

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 2,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 109,547 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.35 million, down from 111,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.35M, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 787,323 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 120,982 shares to 459,301 shares, valued at $208.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Partners Ltd reported 8,294 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,936 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 3.38% or 93,578 shares. Coastline stated it has 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 412 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.45% or 10,000 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability owns 14,209 shares. Moreover, Laurion Capital LP has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fred Alger has 2.82% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.48M shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cohen Lawrence B holds 18,336 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.08% or 66,235 shares. Moreover, Huntington Savings Bank has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 234,734 shares. Fiduciary Tru Communication invested in 0.03% or 6,981 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 399.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,680 shares to 15,933 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).