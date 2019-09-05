Netease (NTES) Holding Held by British Columbia Investment Management Corp; As Neenah Paper (NP) Stock Declined, Baskin Financial Services Has Decreased by $393,920 Its Stake

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 14,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 62,281 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, up from 47,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $9.95 during the last trading session, reaching $268.38. About 987,608 shares traded or 49.18% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 59,194 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP)

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 1,890 shares to 91,350 shares, valued at $18.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 3,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 149 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Associated Banc holds 4,201 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 0.03% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Piedmont Investment reported 4,248 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 72,832 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 980 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 39,509 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 3,670 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 30,585 shares. Orrstown Financial Serv reported 116 shares stake. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Advisory Services Llc has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP).

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. NP’s profit will be $14.15 million for 18.57 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.63% negative EPS growth.

