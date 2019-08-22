Netease (NTES) Holder Uss Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Position by $12.05 Million; Hap Trading Increased Its Holding in Wpx Energy (Put) (WPX) by $387,800

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Put) (WPX) by 1263.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 387,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 418,500 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, up from 30,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 1.32M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 192,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.35 million, up from 142,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $249.24. About 154,818 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 239,834 shares to 963,996 shares, valued at $161.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 3,566 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Metropolitan Life Ins New York, a New York-based fund reported 28,831 shares. Stifel Finance Corp accumulated 129,015 shares. The Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 3.15% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Oppenheimer & reported 0.19% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 16,666 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 158,100 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited invested in 0.02% or 37,955 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 925,133 shares. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 8.14 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 951,020 shares. Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 291,300 shares to 148,800 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 36,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,120 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (Call) (NYSE:ORCL).

