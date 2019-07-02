Netease (NTES) Holder Symmetry Peak Management Has Lifted Position by $723,000 as Stock Value Rose; Advisors Capital Management Upped Its Position in Lam Research (LRCX) by $2.53 Million

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 418,699 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 13,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,067 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, up from 99,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 1.40M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,531 are held by Piedmont. Summit Secs Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,400 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,850 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1.30M shares. Moors And Cabot owns 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,150 shares. Korea Corp owns 50,300 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Llc has 2,216 shares. Colony Gp Limited Co owns 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 6,265 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1,140 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Needham Invest Management Limited Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). California-based Hennessy Inc has invested 0.13% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Calamos Advisors Lc has 0.12% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Etrade Mgmt Lc owns 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 9,589 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 201,742 shares to 636,643 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 113,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,389 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. Heckart Christine sold 2,050 shares worth $354,616.

