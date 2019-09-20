Netease (NTES) Holder Overlook Holdings LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $41.31 Million as Stock Declined; Menta Capital Has Cut Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Stake by $388,620; Shares Rose

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 55.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 11,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 9,300 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $322,000, down from 20,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.61 million shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 08/03/2018 – Dick’s gets traffic surge after taking stand on gun sales; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $250 MLN ON A NET BASIS AND ABOUT $280 MLN ON A GROSS BASIS; 15/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Relaunches Iconic Tommy Armour Golf Brand With Renewed Focus On Innovation; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: EXITING FITNESS-TRACKER BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $2.80 TO $3.00; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting sees hit from firearm policy changes; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY Consolidated Same Store Sales Flat to Low Single-Digit Decline; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 18.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 161,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 734,122 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.76M, down from 896,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $271.23. About 643,442 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. DKS’s profit will be $34.34M for 24.70 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Simply Good, Atkins, Quest, Splunk, Genstar, Dick’s, Sheridan – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dick’s Sporting Goods Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Considering DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 5,283 shares to 8,837 shares, valued at $666,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 4,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 8,360 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag has invested 0.1% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 126,900 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 7,938 shares. Tensile Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.34M shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership accumulated 419,945 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 47,474 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 13,017 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 16,815 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 104,352 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 19,372 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership owns 0.08% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 56,156 shares.