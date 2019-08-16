Netease (NTES) Holder Overlook Holdings LTD Decreased Its Stake by $7.10 Million; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding by $223.67 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $258.99. About 492,323 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.37. About 12.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator SFC Reprimands, Fines Citigroup Global Markets Asia for Listing Sponsor Failures; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 10/05/2018 – FINOS Elects IHS Markit and Citi Executives as Chair and Vice Chair of Board

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 58,116 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $252.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,476 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 30,444 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 3,629 shares. Blb&B Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,182 shares. Gyroscope Management Gp Lc reported 112,751 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc invested in 193,163 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation holds 2,208 shares. Blume Management Inc has invested 1.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 345,269 were accumulated by Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel. Fincl Bank owns 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 113,144 shares. 6.31M were reported by Brandywine Glob Invest Management. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd reported 703,685 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc holds 122,267 shares.