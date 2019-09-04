Netease (NTES) Holder Overlook Holdings LTD Cut Its Stake; Hap Trading Position in At&T (Put) (T) Has Lowered by $829,100

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 85.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 829,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 146,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220,000, down from 975,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 20.54M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 11/05/2018 – AT&T releases a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $258.43. About 811,432 shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.83 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

