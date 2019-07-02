Netease (NTES) Holder Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised Position; Cortland Associates Continues to Hold Stake in Centene (CNC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 85.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,680 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 2,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $261.69. About 418,699 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72 million, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 4.10 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel has 1.41% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 265,134 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 1.37 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 98,400 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 482,072 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 22,023 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cortland Assocs Inc Mo holds 5.45% or 635,111 shares. Regions Fincl holds 9,412 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Com holds 0.08% or 71,014 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 785,254 shares. Rudman Errol M accumulated 254,400 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation, a Japan-based fund reported 320,778 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 140,219 shares. Putnam Invs Lc reported 426,139 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Gp Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3,731 shares to 232,322 shares, valued at $42.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,391 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

