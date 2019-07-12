Netease (NTES) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Bank Of New York Mellon Com (BK) Shares Declined, Corda Investment Management Upped by $448,100 Its Stake

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 8,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 234,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.81M, up from 225,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 533,950 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 12/04/2018 – 75UT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 96RX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/05/2018 – 46LA: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 06/03/2018 – 71OD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – Agria Corporation Reiterates Need for ADS Holders to Take Action on ADR Program Termination; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 20/03/2018 – 58ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 16/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Corp expected to post earnings of 96 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 18,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,314 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, down from 92,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $263.93. About 82,434 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $305.44 million for 27.72 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 336,169 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $75.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII).

