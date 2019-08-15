NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Reaches $254.19 After 5.00% Down Move; Melvin Capital Management LP Lowered New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU) stake by 75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 600,000 shares as New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (EDU)’s stock rose 11.15%. The Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 200,000 shares with $18.02 million value, down from 800,000 last quarter. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) now has $16.49B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $104.14. About 218,793 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year

The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.03% or $7.94 during the last trading session, reaching $254.19. About 401,313 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13FThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $32.53 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $241.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:NTES worth $1.63B less.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase Inc has $302 highest and $245 lowest target. $284.65’s average target is 11.98% above currents $254.19 stock price. NetEase Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by CLSA with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Nomura.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $32.53 billion. The firm operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others divisions. It has a 38.12 P/E ratio. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 848,524 shares to 1.11M valued at $397.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ferrari N V (Call) stake by 4,500 shares and now owns 270,000 shares. Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) was raised too.