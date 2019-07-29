NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Reaches $232.65 After 3.00% Down Move; 1 Analysts Covering Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)

Among 4 analysts covering Hochschild Mining PLC (LON:HOC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Hochschild Mining PLC had 15 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) rating on Friday, March 8. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and GBX 250 target. The stock of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by UBS. As per Thursday, July 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the shares of HOC in report on Thursday, January 31 with “Neutral” rating. UBS upgraded Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 170 target in Friday, July 5 report. UBS maintained the shares of HOC in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10. See Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Sell New Target: GBX 165.00 Initiates Starts

05/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 150.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 185.00 New Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

27/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 215.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 180.00 Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 170.00 New Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 160.00 New Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.64% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $232.65. About 223,745 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts' Day; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 04/05/2018 – NetEase's CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the "Unicorn" Club with a Valuation of $1; 17/03/2018 – China's

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $29.77 billion. The firm operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others divisions. It has a 34.89 P/E ratio. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $2.38 EPS, down 2.46% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.44 per share. NTES’s profit will be $304.55M for 24.44 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.75 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IXUS, ERUS, NTES, YUMC – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “NetEase Games Announces Strategic Investment in Behaviour Interactive – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “NetEase Seeks Listing Of Youdao Education In U.S. – Forbes” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by CLSA. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, February 22.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of silver and gold deposits in the Americas. The company has market cap of 1.09 billion GBP. It also explores for dore and concentrates. It has a 84.96 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds 100% interests in Arcata site, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru; and Inmaculada underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru, as well as holds interests in the San Jose silver/gold mine located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina.