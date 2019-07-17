NetEase Inc. (NTES) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Contrasting side by side

As Internet Software & Services businesses, NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase Inc. 252 0.00 N/A 6.92 37.86 Snap Inc. 11 15.99 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see NetEase Inc. and Snap Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has NetEase Inc. and Snap Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase Inc. 0.00% 13.9% 7.8% Snap Inc. 0.00% -50% -41.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NetEase Inc. are 2 and 1.8. Competitively, Snap Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Snap Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NetEase Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NetEase Inc. and Snap Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Snap Inc. 2 6 4 2.33

NetEase Inc.’s consensus price target is $277.25, while its potential upside is 6.89%. Meanwhile, Snap Inc.’s consensus price target is $14.02, while its potential downside is -6.53%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that NetEase Inc. seems more appealing than Snap Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.3% of NetEase Inc. shares and 30.8% of Snap Inc. shares. Insiders owned 45% of NetEase Inc. shares. Comparatively, 7.6% are Snap Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetEase Inc. -0.9% -3.14% 8.94% 18.08% -2.79% 11.33% Snap Inc. -1.48% -10.04% 17.53% 57% -2.91% 93.47%

For the past year NetEase Inc. has weaker performance than Snap Inc.

Summary

NetEase Inc. beats Snap Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers. The companyÂ’s NetEase Websites provide Chinese Internet users a network of Chinese language-based online content channels, as well as community and communication services, including news content, community forums, mobile-based applications, open courses, and interactive online video. It also offers other Web-based applications and services, including a Web directory. In addition, NetEase, Inc. provides online advertising services that include banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities; email services to individual and corporate users; and wireless value-added services. Further, the company offers e-commerce services, including Caipiao, an online service that facilitates the processing of end usersÂ’ purchase orders for lotteries; Baoxian, an online service for the sale of insurance products; Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; Wangyibao, an online payment platform; EaseRead, an e-reading apps; Cloud Music, an online music social network; and NetEase Cloud Classroom, an online education platform. Additionally, it provides and Internet finance services, as well as sells game-related accessories. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company. It offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. The company also provides a suite of content tools for partners to build, edit, and publish snaps and attachments based on editorial content; and Spectacles, which are sunglasses that capture video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Venice, California.