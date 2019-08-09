NetEase Inc. (NTES) and Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) Comparison side by side

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) and Equinix Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) compete against each other in the Internet Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase Inc. 251 0.00 N/A 8.73 26.44 Equinix Inc. (REIT) 465 9.27 N/A 5.12 98.07

Demonstrates NetEase Inc. and Equinix Inc. (REIT) earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Equinix Inc. (REIT) has lower earnings, but higher revenue than NetEase Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. NetEase Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix Inc. (REIT), indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of NetEase Inc. and Equinix Inc. (REIT).

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase Inc. 0.00% 17.3% 9.3% Equinix Inc. (REIT) 0.00% 5.7% 2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.86 beta indicates that NetEase Inc. is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Equinix Inc. (REIT)’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NetEase Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Equinix Inc. (REIT)’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. NetEase Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Equinix Inc. (REIT).

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for NetEase Inc. and Equinix Inc. (REIT).

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Equinix Inc. (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

NetEase Inc.’s consensus target price is $284.65, while its potential upside is 17.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NetEase Inc. and Equinix Inc. (REIT) has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52% and 96.08%. 45% are NetEase Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Equinix Inc. (REIT) shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetEase Inc. -5.85% -12.14% -19.12% -5.03% -11.09% -1.93% Equinix Inc. (REIT) -1.22% -0.56% 11.58% 31.09% 16.05% 42.42%

For the past year NetEase Inc. had bearish trend while Equinix Inc. (REIT) had bullish trend.

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others segments. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers. The companyÂ’s NetEase Websites provide Chinese Internet users a network of Chinese language-based online content channels, as well as community and communication services, including news content, community forums, mobile-based applications, open courses, and interactive online video. It also offers other Web-based applications and services, including a Web directory. In addition, NetEase, Inc. provides online advertising services that include banner advertising, channel sponsorships, direct email, interactive media-rich sites, sponsored special events, games, contests, and other activities; email services to individual and corporate users; and wireless value-added services. Further, the company offers e-commerce services, including Caipiao, an online service that facilitates the processing of end usersÂ’ purchase orders for lotteries; Baoxian, an online service for the sale of insurance products; Kaola that sells imported maternity and baby products, skincare and cosmetics, and other general merchandise; Yanxuan, which sells its private label products, including apparel, homeware, kitchenware, and other general merchandise; Wangyibao, an online payment platform; EaseRead, an e-reading apps; Cloud Music, an online music social network; and NetEase Cloud Classroom, an online education platform. Additionally, it provides and Internet finance services, as well as sells game-related accessories. The company was formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc. and changed its name to NetEase, Inc. in March 2012. NetEase, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Equinix, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides colocation services and related offerings, including operations space, storage space, cabinets, and power for customersÂ’ colocation needs; interconnection services comprising physical cross connect/direct interconnections, Equinix Internet Exchange, Equinix Cloud Exchange, Equinix Metro Connect, and Internet connectivity services; and managed IT infrastructure services, including installation of customer equipment and cabling, as well as equipment rebooting and power cycling, card swapping, and emergency equipment replacement services. Equinix, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.