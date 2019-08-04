NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Analysts See $2.38 EPS; GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report $2.38 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 2.46% from last quarter’s $2.44 EPS. NTES’s profit would be $304.55 million giving it 23.08 P/E if the $2.38 EPS is correct. After having $2.75 EPS previously, NetEase, Inc.’s analysts see -13.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $219.7. About 851,715 shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update

Among 4 analysts covering GDI Integrated (TSE:GDI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. GDI Integrated had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by National Bank Canada. GMP Securities maintained the shares of GDI in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Desjardins Securities with “Buy”. The stock of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by IBC. See GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) latest ratings:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. provides integrated facility services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $600.58 million. The firm operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services divisions. It has a 47.21 P/E ratio. It offers commercial cleaning services, including cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal, as well as stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Among 4 analysts covering NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NetEase Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Buy” rating by CLSA on Thursday, February 21. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $245 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

