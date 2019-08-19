Netease Com Adr (NTES) Stock Value Declined While Inverness Counsel Cut Stake by $4.52 Million; As Ehealth (EHTH) Valuation Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Boosted Stake

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 105.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 263,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 511,650 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90M, up from 248,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.1. About 85,137 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Netease Com Inc Adr (NTES) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 18,750 shares as the company's stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 22,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 41,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Netease Com Inc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $257.93. About 129,298 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 39,349 shares to 328,472 shares, valued at $32.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Spon Adr.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 25 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 5,259 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability accumulated 514,785 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Com reported 17,467 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 17,405 shares. Moreover, Pura Vida has 0.62% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 6,900 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 0.16% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 12,500 shares. Service Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 31,618 shares. 19,644 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity.