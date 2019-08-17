Netease (Call) (NTES) Holder Royal Bank Of Canada Has Lowered Holding; North Point Portfolio Managers Lowered Its Ansys (ANSS) Position as Share Value Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Ansys Inc. (ANSS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 121,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, down from 123,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Ansys Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $5.45 during the last trading session, reaching $209.57. About 365,146 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) by 99.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 106,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24,000, down from 107,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Netease Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $258.48. About 787,323 shares traded or 11.91% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Lower; NetEase Trades Actively; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ) by 41,321 shares to 186,211 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 374,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 829 shares to 33,237 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2.08 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,252 shares stake. 177,073 are held by Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 55,497 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 6,083 are owned by King Luther Cap. Petrus Lta has 1,328 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of America De stated it has 828,640 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 451,789 shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 1,301 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 18,916 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 12,722 shares. Ameritas Prtn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Massachusetts-based Welch & Forbes Lc has invested 2.18% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 102,762 were accumulated by Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech.