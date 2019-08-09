Netease Adr (NTES) Shareholder Agf Investments Upped Position by $686,368 as Valuation Declined; Community Financial Services Group Lowered Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $4.43 Million as Stock Price Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 M Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 03/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce CEO says will soon provide update on commercial marine unit review; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES ITS SPACECRAFT TRANSPORTING ASTRONAUTS TO ISS FIRST; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS REPORTED STATEMENTS ARE OVERSTATED & INACCURATE; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO: BOEING WIDEBODY TALKS `PARTICULARLY CONSTRUCTIVE’; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 08/05/2018 – Brazil defense minister ‘certain’ of Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Netease Inc. Adr (NTES) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 2,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 10,808 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 7,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Netease Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.03B market cap company. The stock increased 10.26% or $22.15 during the last trading session, reaching $238.02. About 2.04 million shares traded or 196.94% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $1.61, EST. $2.15; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 20/03/2018 – NetEase Presents New Real-Time Sci-Fi Strategy Title, Galactic Frontline, at GDC 2018

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fairfield Bush And Company owns 855 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 230,200 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,787 shares. Essex Fincl Serv holds 23,812 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.03% or 5,440 shares. 7,614 are owned by Trustmark Financial Bank Department. Professional Advisory Serv holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,590 shares. Roundview Ltd reported 7,175 shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp invested in 1.4% or 7,152 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 727 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability has 8,792 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Management stated it has 23,352 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. 50,919 are held by Dsam (London) Limited.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM) by 10,973 shares to 258,931 shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 48,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,573 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU).