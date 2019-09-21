Netapp (NTAP) Valuation Declined While Morgan Stanley Has Trimmed by $1.59 Million Its Stake; Mason Street Advisors Trimmed Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Holding by $4.72 Million as Market Value Rose

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 26,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 240,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.83M, down from 266,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.21M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 73.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 14,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 5,342 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72 million, down from 20,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $338.18. About 487,770 shares traded or 0.15% up from the average. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $73.6B :MKTX US; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess Reports First Quarter 2018 Record Revenues of $114.7 Million, Record Operating Income of $60.2 Million and Record D; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS AND BLACKROCK EXPAND TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIA; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MKTX shares while 105 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 35.89 million shares or 1.81% less from 36.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,551 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 396,741 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 4,802 were reported by Alpine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability. Van Berkom & Assoc holds 3.73% or 398,752 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 0.09% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 983,520 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Benedict Financial Advisors accumulated 1,029 shares. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Limited has invested 0.09% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Hanseatic Management Services owns 1,041 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Limited Liability Co has 1,699 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny invested in 307,574 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsrs invested in 0% or 844 shares.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 7,875 shares to 19,590 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 45,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06 million for 69.30 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.57 million for 17.34 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) accumulated 29 shares. 1.34 million are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Macquarie Limited holds 8,300 shares. Private Advisor Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,062 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Strs Ohio invested in 11,749 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Inc owns 33,485 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 16,524 shares. Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd has 0.06% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 67,700 shares. 23,571 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insurance. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Zacks Investment Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 51,172 shares.