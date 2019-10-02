NetApp (NTAP) to pay $0.48 on Oct 23, 2019; Hanesbrands Has 1.07 Sentiment

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.14, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 192 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 180 sold and decreased their stock positions in Hanesbrands Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 309.63 million shares, down from 315.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Hanesbrands Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 144 Increased: 142 New Position: 50.

NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. NetApp Inc's current price of $51.99 translates into 0.92% yield. NetApp Inc's dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $51.99. About 2.07 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NetApp, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Cap owns 8,489 shares. Sei reported 305,656 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 1.05M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs stated it has 90 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Invest Lc has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1,174 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 130 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Pitcairn Communication accumulated 3,466 shares. Ftb stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 29,107 were accumulated by First Republic Investment. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd accumulated 121,300 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability reported 606,342 shares. Whittier holds 1,101 shares.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.37 billion. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud. It has a 13.29 P/E ratio. The firm also provides cloud Infrastructure solutions, including FlexPod, a portfolio of pre-validated creates and integration; NetApp advisor converged systems; NetApp HCI enterprise-scale hyper converged cloud infrastructure; and NetApp StorageGRID Webscale object storage software.

The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 3.39M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) has declined 26.70% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending.

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, makes, sources, and sells various basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Innerwear, Activewear, Direct to Consumer, and International. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. It sells bras, panties, shapewears, hosiery, menÂ’s underwear, childrenÂ’s underwear, and socks; and other activewear, such as T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Analysts await Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HBI’s profit will be $195.24M for 6.89 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Hanesbrands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. for 1.29 million shares. Financial Advantage Inc. owns 347,322 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 4.08% invested in the company for 524,210 shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 3.53% in the stock. Sasco Capital Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.08 million shares.