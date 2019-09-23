NetApp (NTAP) to pay $0.48 on Oct 23, 2019; Cisco Systems Has 0.76 Sentiment

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 618 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 814 sold and reduced their stock positions in Cisco Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 2.94 billion shares, down from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Cisco Systems Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 246 to 217 for a decrease of 29. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 775 Increased: 472 New Position: 146.

NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) is expected to pay $0.48 on Oct 23, 2019. (NASDAQ:NTAP) shareholders before Oct 3, 2019 will receive the $0.48 dividend. NetApp Inc’s current price of $54.10 translates into 0.89% yield. NetApp Inc’s dividend has Oct 4, 2019 as record date. Aug 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 2.32 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c

Among 7 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $4100 lowest target. $60.38’s average target is 11.61% above currents $54.1 stock price. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $4800 target in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Monday, September 9 to “Positive”.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.87 billion. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides cloud Infrastructure solutions, including FlexPod, a portfolio of pre-validated creates and integration; NetApp advisor converged systems; NetApp HCI enterprise-scale hyper converged cloud infrastructure; and NetApp StorageGRID Webscale object storage software.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold NetApp, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.58 million shares or 4.86% less from 230.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 75 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 11,502 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Rampart Management Limited Liability holds 5,745 shares. Transamerica Fin has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.02% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 1.34 million shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 3,290 shares. Clearbridge Limited Co stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The California-based Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 18,838 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Seizert Ptnrs Limited holds 1.06% or 351,042 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 1.72% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Personal Capital Advsrs accumulated 4,096 shares or 0% of the stock. Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 98,294 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About NetApp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Showcases Cloud-Based Solution at VMworld 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NetApp Stock Fell 17.8% Last Month – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Susquehanna turns bullish on NetApp – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against NetApp, Inc. – NTAP – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technical Pressures Weigh on Cisco Stock – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco (CSCO) to Take Over CloudCherry, Expand Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $210.57 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 19 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.