Netapp (NTAP) Stock Declined While Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $664,608; Vail Resorts (Put) (MTN) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.41 Million as Valuation Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 24.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company analyzed 9,632 shares as the company's stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 30,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 39,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $11.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.75 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc. (Put) (MTN) by 72.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp analyzed 15,700 shares as the company's stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 21,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $236.28. About 155,662 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,390 shares to 48,690 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp. (Put) by 29,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to report earnings on September, 27. They expect $-2.58 earnings per share, down 24.64% or $0.51 from last year’s $-2.07 per share. After $7.12 actual earnings per share reported by Vail Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.24% negative EPS growth.

