Netapp (NTAP) Stake Has Lifted by Artemis Investment Management Llp; Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Rubicon Proj (RUBI) by $1.24 Million as Stock Rose

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 42.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 202,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 681,822 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.31M, up from 479,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 448,030 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 633,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 184,589 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Sales `Disruption’ of GDPR; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT: CUTTING 100 POSITIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 43,286 shares to 296,617 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 17,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset holds 19,063 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Clark Capital Mngmt Grp has 249,455 shares. Btc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 566,899 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 169,744 shares. Etrade Management Llc invested in 0.02% or 11,816 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services reported 36,446 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Amp Cap accumulated 0.09% or 233,709 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 207,095 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management holds 160,900 shares. Srb Corp has 0.07% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 9,125 shares to 131,641 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 9,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,697 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).