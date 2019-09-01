Netapp (NTAP) Shareholder Thomas White International LTD Lifted Its Stake by $327,681 as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Position

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 4,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 15,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 11,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 1.75M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST DOESN’T THINK U.K. REGULATORY REVIEW IS NEEDED: ROBERTS; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of NetApp, Inc. Investors (NTAP) – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) – Business Wire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T2Bacteria Panel is the First and Only In-Vitro Diagnostic Test to Receive Approval for a New Technology Add-on Payment by CMS – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate NetApp (NTAP) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

