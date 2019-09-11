Netapp (NTAP) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Declined; As Digital Realty Tr (DLR) Share Value Declined, Grassi Investment Management Lifted Holding

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Tr (DLR) by 112.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 39,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 74,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Digital Realty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $127.65. About 1.59 million shares traded or 55.28% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 12,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 6,299 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 19,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 3.86 million shares traded or 44.72% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Adj EPS 76c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21 million and $674.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,409 shares to 198,250 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,254 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has invested 0.16% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 3,016 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Llc owns 26,286 shares. Tompkins Fincl invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.04% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 49,209 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 40,431 shares. Advsr Asset Inc accumulated 23,247 shares. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fjarde Ap owns 58,449 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 0.14% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Raymond James Tru Na has 0.06% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 12,111 shares in its portfolio. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,973 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 184,194 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $171.58 million for 17.47 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Millennium Limited accumulated 1.07 million shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 27,113 shares. 29,408 were accumulated by First Republic Investment. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership owns 55,516 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 97,768 shares. Invesco stated it has 5.11M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs accumulated 0.03% or 90 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0% or 333 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 13,000 shares. Manchester Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 994 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors holds 90 shares. Rampart Investment Management Com Limited Com owns 6,223 shares. Dodge & Cox holds 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 122,378 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,656 shares to 120,522 shares, valued at $13.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Ft Val Line Div Indx Etf (FVD).