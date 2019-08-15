Netapp (NTAP) Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Lowered Position as Stock Price Declined; Tiger Management Lifted Its Stake in Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) by $69.69 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29M, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18M shares traded or 102.87% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 16/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 5,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 11,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 17,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 4.40 million shares traded or 54.35% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGV) by 6,482 shares to 40,500 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 3,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41 million for 15.74 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares to 921,547 shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM) by 402,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 757,800 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).