Netapp (NTAP) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $1.78 Million as Valuation Declined; Mkp Capital Management Position in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) Cut as Share Value Rose

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 25,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 64,214 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, down from 90,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 2.84 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 1.04M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Goldman Sachs Gp, a New York-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). D E Shaw And Comm Incorporated holds 907,219 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors owns 3,500 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa stated it has 0.02% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 38,157 are owned by Quantbot Technologies L P. Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.04% or 2.19M shares. Invesco accumulated 695,729 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 10,189 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 53,775 shares. 666,260 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. 66,140 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Lc. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 12,432 shares.

Mkp Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.99B and $112.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) by 95,300 shares to 97,500 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 21,051 shares. Ajo LP invested in 417,379 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Aperio Llc invested in 0.05% or 164,273 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.56% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 198,902 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 6.84 million shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 3,200 are owned by Moors Cabot Inc. Reilly Limited Co reported 90 shares. Stanley invested 0.34% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Focused Wealth Mgmt owns 200 shares. Bridgewater Lp has 0.1% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 229,338 shares.