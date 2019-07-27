Netapp (NTAP) Market Value Rose While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Upped Its Stake; Robertson Opportunity Capital Boosted Its Coherent (COHR) Position by $1.55 Million as Stock Value Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $147.28. About 337,824 shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, up from 31,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.49 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 19,213 shares to 403,718 shares, valued at $63.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,737 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 83,000 shares to 416,000 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.