Netapp (NTAP) Market Value Declined While Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Cut Its Holding; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Declined, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $584,749

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 89,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 94,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.32. About 2.59M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 16.90 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) by 5,581 shares to 16,807 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 149,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 826,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42 million for 16.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 161,495 shares. Thomas White Ltd accumulated 15,999 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Adage Cap Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 261,200 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 387,891 shares stake. Nordea Inv Ab owns 1.27 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,249 shares. Com Of Vermont reported 99 shares. California-based Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.05% or 9,187 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Amp Investors Ltd holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 233,709 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 525,965 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSP, NTAP, ANET, SWKS: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NetApp declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of September 20th Options Trading For NetApp (NTAP) – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp: Don’t Miss The Forest For The Trees – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.33 billion for 17.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pinterest (PINS) Q2 Loss Narrows Y/Y, Revenues Increase – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Digital Turbine (APPS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.