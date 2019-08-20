Netapp (NTAP) Market Valuation Declined While Brandywine Global Investment Management Raised Its Position; Drdgold Limited (DRD) Holder Ruffer Llp Increased Its Holding by $1.18 Million

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Drdgold Limited (DRD) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 592,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.53% . The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Drdgold Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $4.095. About 141,267 shares traded or 5.89% up from the average. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) has risen 18.68% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS; 28/03/2018 DRDGOLD SEES CONDITIONS OF SIBANYE DEAL BEING MET DURING 2Q; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD DRDJ.J – TERMINATION WILL BECOME EFFECTIVE FROM 30 MAY 2018; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 316.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 186,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 245,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.04 million, up from 59,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 1.25 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 41,602 shares to 653,991 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,748 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 11,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) has invested 0.36% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Valley Advisers reported 16 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 266,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Limited Company stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.25% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 1,101 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp Il has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 336,825 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 449,440 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus owns 29,375 shares. Renaissance Ltd owns 6.84M shares. Shellback Capital LP accumulated 200,325 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,955 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 169,744 shares.

