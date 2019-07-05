Netapp (NTAP) Holding Maintained by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department; Bares Capital Management Raised Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $805,100

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 38,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 525,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.47 million, up from 486,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 1.03M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 338,233 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.86M, up from 329,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. About 195,591 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corporation has 0.09% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 782,101 were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Blair William & Il stated it has 0.86% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Whittier Of Nevada owns 4,413 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Champlain Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Global Endowment Limited Partnership holds 44,600 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co accumulated 2,705 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cadian Cap LP reported 1.61% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 1,361 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.6% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Nicholas Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Us Financial Bank De has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 13,297 were reported by Zacks Investment Management.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Reaches Milestone Growth in EMEA with 75 Customers – Business Wire” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Crawford & Company’s WeGoLook and Guidewire Software Form Solution Alliance – GlobeNewswire” published on October 09, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Software Announces Livegenic as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guidewire Software, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc Cl C by 510,415 shares to 10.16 million shares, valued at $191.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Element Solutions Inc. by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

More notable recent NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Are NetApp’s Key Sources of Revenue? – Forbes” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : CTRP, SNPS, NTAP, CPRT, LB, TARO, VIPS, HTHT, SQM, PLUS, SBLK, MOD – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NetApp (NTAP) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NetApp Channel Partners Have a Simple Entry Into Flash for Managing Data in Hybrid Multicloud – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 04, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% or 83,053 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 6,078 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 8,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 7,700 shares. Dean Investment Associate Limited Co holds 0.1% or 10,247 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 52,671 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd owns 2,030 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fin Limited Liability invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Inc holds 0.01% or 2,162 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 449,440 shares stake. 424,924 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Profund Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 18,303 shares. Tci Wealth Inc reported 124 shares.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 3,867 shares to 10,021 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 12,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,635 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).