Netapp (NTAP) Holder Natixis Has Lowered Holding by $26.53 Million as Share Value Declined; Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Shareholder Polaris Venture Management Company Has Cut Its Stake

Polaris Venture Management Company decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Venture Management Company sold 350,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Venture Management Company who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.26. About 566,894 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 06/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC FATE.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $10; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to Include Gene-edited T-cell Immunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 1Q Rev $1.03M; 10/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 29/03/2018 – FATE: BOTH DOSES WELL-TOLERATED; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Stable Disease With Tumor Shrinkage Reported in Subject 2 Following Single Dose of NK100; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer at the Innate Killer Summit 2018

Natixis decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 384,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 707,507 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.06M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 2.59 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Adirondack, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Bokf Na invested in 19,308 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). 6,078 were accumulated by Tudor Et Al. Aqr Management Llc stated it has 0.12% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Fort LP holds 0.2% or 14,446 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Cap Limited owns 5,742 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited has 0.01% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 12,558 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc World Markets has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 229 shares. Jensen Investment Mngmt holds 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 13,410 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0.08% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd stated it has 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42M for 16.55 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 68,490 shares to 86,650 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 42,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 92,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc holds 60,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 5,000 shares. California-based First Republic Inv Management has invested 0% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 36,800 shares. First Mercantile invested in 14,462 shares. Artal Group Inc holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 1.80 million shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Amer Int Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Alpinvest Bv reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 59,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 5,030 shares. 410 are held by Daiwa Grp.