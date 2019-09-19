Netapp (NTAP) Holder Glenmede Trust Company Na Has Decreased Position; Kames Capital Plc Has Boosted Stake in Popular (BPOP)

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Popular Inc. (BPOP) by 23.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 6,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 36,311 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, up from 29,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Popular Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.5. About 13,069 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500.

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na sold 71,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 918,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.70M, down from 990,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 170,241 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 29/03/2018 – NetApp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Minimum Volatility Fund (USMV) by 61,094 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $66.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acs Activ De Construc Y Serv by 187,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Technipfmc Ltd.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $185.57 million for 17.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NTAP shares while 185 reduced holdings.

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) by 57,150 shares to 525,102 shares, valued at $62.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 206,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,178 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold BPOP shares while 85 reduced holdings.

