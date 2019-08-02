Netapp (NTAP) Holder Bank Of New York Mellon Upped Its Position by $14.31 Million as Share Value Declined; Loudon Investment Management Holding in National Grid Plc (NGG) Cut by $815,364

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 14,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,602 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.22. About 69,372 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 22/05/2018 – OFGEM- LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL GRID ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION’S (NGET) DEMAND FORECASTING FOR UK ELECTRICITY MARKET; 22/05/2018 – Ofgem to probe National Grid UK demand forecasting; 04/05/2018 – National Grid PLC CFO Andrew Bonfield to Leave; 15/05/2018 – ZURICH SAYS HAS REINSURED A “SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION” OF LONGEVITY SWAP WITH CANADA LIFE; 17/05/2018 – National Grid: Contribution from Ventures and Other Activities Expected Slightly Higher; 04/05/2018 – National Grid CFO Andrew Bonfield to Leave; Andy Agg Named Interim CFO; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC -FY GROUP RETURN ON EQUITY OF 12.3% (2016/17: 11.7%); 29/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID AGREES TO REIMBURSE EPA FOR RESPONSE COSTS:FILING; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names National Grid Executive as New CFO

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 207,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262.82M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 20.78% or $11.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45.72. About 3.48 million shares traded or 41.59% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – NetApp OKs $4 Billion Share Buyback Program, Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 3,000 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.11% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). State Street holds 10.81M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd owns 90 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,247 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 115,002 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 83,053 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 68 were reported by Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division. Spirit Of America Management Ny holds 0.06% or 5,600 shares in its portfolio. M&R Inc has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 103,762 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Shelton Capital Management invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Fukoku Mutual Life Com accumulated 2,300 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.13M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Financial Servi (IYG) by 195,275 shares to 75,360 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Port Shrt Trm Corp Bnd (SCPB) by 138,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,184 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc (NASDAQ:TTEK).

