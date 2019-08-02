NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) Reaches $46.31 52-Week Low; Brant Point Investment Management Raised By $2.62 Million Its Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake

The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) hit a new 52-week low and has $44.46 target or 4.00% below today’s $46.31 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $11.12 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $44.46 price target is reached, the company will be worth $444.60M less. The stock decreased 19.75% or $11.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.31. About 6.79 million shares traded or 176.37% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q Rev $1.36B-$1.46B; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the Industry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 181.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc acquired 29,098 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 45,147 shares with $4.08 million value, up from 16,049 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.28% or $5.4 during the last trading session, reaching $120.83. About 59,228 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.12 billion. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. It has a 10.27 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows clients to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software.

Among 11 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. NetApp has $89 highest and $6400 lowest target. $76’s average target is 64.11% above currents $46.31 stock price. NetApp had 20 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $70 target. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by William Blair. Stifel Nicolaus maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. Cross Research upgraded NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 14. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NetApp, Inc. shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability reported 606,342 shares stake. State Street Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt owns 160,900 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,933 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Marco Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 4.35 million shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Mackay Shields Limited, a New York-based fund reported 51,010 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 290,000 shares. Sun Life Fincl invested in 0.01% or 421 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 103,762 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 333 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Lc reported 0.64% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 9,794 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 425,316 shares. Sei Investments Communication invested in 5,665 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.01% or 62,541 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 5,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Incorporated invested in 232,948 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 77,826 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Aperio Gp Lc has 3,034 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.07% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 166,637 shares. Us Fincl Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5,088 shares. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd Liability holds 3,507 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity. $85,219 worth of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares were bought by Lloyd Karole.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Syneos Health Inc (Put) stake by 42,886 shares to 27,000 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN) stake by 89,914 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) was reduced too.