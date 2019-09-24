NetApp Inc. (NTAP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Data Storage Devices companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NetApp Inc. has 99.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 73.23% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.2% of NetApp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.03% of all Data Storage Devices companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NetApp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp Inc. 0.00% 81.00% 13.50% Industry Average 3.95% 42.88% 7.95%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares NetApp Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp Inc. N/A 62 12.87 Industry Average 91.17M 2.31B 90.01

NetApp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for NetApp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp Inc. 1 3 3 2.43 Industry Average 1.67 2.33 3.50 2.63

$60.38 is the average price target of NetApp Inc., with a potential upside of 10.87%. As a group, Data Storage Devices companies have a potential upside of 51.53%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that NetApp Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NetApp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetApp Inc. -0.56% -6.92% -18.51% -7.72% -24.32% -1.98% Industry Average 0.88% 7.46% 17.01% 38.04% 35.32% 59.44%

For the past year NetApp Inc. has -1.98% weaker performance while NetApp Inc.’s peers have 59.44% stronger performance.

Liquidity

NetApp Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, NetApp Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.90 and has 1.66 Quick Ratio. NetApp Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NetApp Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.46 shows that NetApp Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, NetApp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.57 which is 56.83% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

NetApp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NetApp Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. The company also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows customers to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software. Further, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.