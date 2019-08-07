NetApp Inc. (NTAP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Data Storage Devices company, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NetApp Inc. has 99.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 73.23% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand NetApp Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 20.03% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have NetApp Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetApp Inc. 0.00% 81.00% 13.50% Industry Average 3.95% 42.88% 7.95%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting NetApp Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NetApp Inc. N/A 65 12.87 Industry Average 91.17M 2.31B 90.01

NetApp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio NetApp Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for NetApp Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NetApp Inc. 1 7 3 2.27 Industry Average 2.00 3.67 2.86 2.78

With average price target of $67.22, NetApp Inc. has a potential upside of 47.03%. The potential upside of the rivals is 20.74%. Based on the data given earlier the analysts’ opionion is that NetApp Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NetApp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NetApp Inc. -0.56% -6.92% -18.51% -7.72% -24.32% -1.98% Industry Average 0.88% 7.46% 17.01% 38.04% 35.32% 59.44%

For the past year NetApp Inc. had bearish trend while NetApp Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NetApp Inc. are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, NetApp Inc.’s competitors have 1.90 and 1.66 for Current and Quick Ratio. NetApp Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NetApp Inc.

Volatility and Risk

NetApp Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. In other hand, NetApp Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.57 which is 56.83% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

NetApp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors NetApp Inc.’s competitors beat NetApp Inc.

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions. The company also provides ONTAP storage operating system for data protection and security; SANtricity storage operating system, which provides performance, reliability, and data protection for application-driven workloads; SolidFire element operating system; NetApp StorageGRID Webscale software that allows customers to store and manage massive amounts of data on premises and in the cloud; NetApp integrated data protection solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and FlexArray storage virtualization software. Further, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.