Netapp Com (NTAP) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Raised Its Holding; Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding by $587,600 as Stock Price Declined

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc Com (NTAP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 39,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 351,042 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.66M, up from 311,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 346,564 shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 03/04/2018 – NetApp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Apr. 11; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 22,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 334,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80M, down from 356,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 254,042 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45 billion and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 20,474 shares to 316,662 shares, valued at $67.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc Com (NYSE:CHD) by 146,815 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,763 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.38M for 57.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13M and $625.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,100 shares to 101,650 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).