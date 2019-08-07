Netapp (Call) (NTAP) Holder Walleye Trading Decreased Holding by $3.70 Million; Apple (AAPL) Position Maintained by Independent Franchise Partners Llp

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (Call) (NTAP) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 53,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 25,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 78,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 3.13M shares traded or 13.09% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Net $271M; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91M, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 29.91 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 06/04/2018 – Technology HOLD Apple (AAPL) L) […]; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Apple Analyst: Tariff ‘Gut Punch’ Is ‘Mini Wrench’ In iPhone Demand Story – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 1.69M shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust Company accumulated 0.4% or 19,670 shares. Fca Tx reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 38,849 are held by Alley Communications Ltd Liability Corporation. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 37,566 shares or 2.32% of the stock. Bancshares Hapoalim Bm reported 36,467 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Limited owns 15,590 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0.6% or 723,950 shares. The Maryland-based Macroview Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 3.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Company holds 164,433 shares. Ironwood Ltd Company stated it has 2,896 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 77,471 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 60,057 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc holds 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.71 million shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.97 million shares to 10.52 million shares, valued at $390.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley National Advisers owns 16 shares. State Street Corporation holds 10.81 million shares. Westfield Cap Management Company Lp reported 0.29% stake. Whittier Co owns 1,101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Ser reported 365,250 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 59,419 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Co holds 0.15% or 27,613 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 565,532 shares stake. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation has 12,558 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 0.04% or 36,699 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 35,854 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Lc holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 51 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Raymond James And invested in 0.02% or 207,095 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 333,193 shares.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42M for 16.29 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC) by 50,176 shares to 82,500 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 31,228 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (NYSE:BUD).