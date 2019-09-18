Net Element Inc. (NETE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) and Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT). The two are both Internet Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element Inc. 5 0.36 N/A -1.15 0.00 Yext Inc. 20 7.67 N/A -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Net Element Inc. and Yext Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -17.6% Yext Inc. 0.00% -64.9% -27.9%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Net Element Inc. Its rival Yext Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Yext Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Net Element Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Net Element Inc. shares and 84.2% of Yext Inc. shares. About 11.7% of Net Element Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.3% of Yext Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net Element Inc. -3.92% -19.47% -33.45% -36.88% -48.53% -35.66% Yext Inc. -0.81% 1.31% -4.32% 36.37% -4.85% 40.13%

For the past year Net Element Inc. has -35.66% weaker performance while Yext Inc. has 40.13% stronger performance.

Summary

Yext Inc. beats Net Element Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools. The Mobile Solutions segment provides an integrated mobile billing and mobile commerce solution for digital merchants, such as social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications, and digital media operators to monetize their content in a mobile environment. It also offers various mobile payment solutions for Web services and mobile applications. This segment enables mobile users to pay for purchases through mobile devices, interactive devices, or Web without a credit card or a bank account. The Online Solutions segment operates PayOnline, a software-as-a-service suite of solutions for electronic and mobile commerce gateway and payment processing platform that facilitate payment acceptance and processing through point-to-point encryption and tokenization solutions. It operates in North America, the Russian Federation, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Yext, Inc. provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 100 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. It also provides global Knowledge Engine, which powers its listings, pages and reviews features. Yext, Inc. serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, and technology industries. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.