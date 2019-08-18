Net Element, Inc. (NETE) Reaches $3.28 52-Week Low; Renaissance Technologies Has Lifted By $2.98 Million Its Scientific Games (SGMS) Holding

The stock of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.98 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.28 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $13.50M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $2.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.21M less. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 13,386 shares traded. Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) has declined 48.53% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NETE News: 27/04/2018 – Net Element’s Amazing Cast — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – NET ELEMENT INC – JON NAJARIAN HAS JOINED NET ELEMENT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Net Element Appoints Jonathan Fitchman to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Net Element’s PayOnline Partners with Bank Sputnik to Offer Comprehensive Payment Facilitator Solution for SMB; 23/05/2018 – Net Element’s Unified Payments Launches Intelligent Payment Solution for Multibillion-Dollar Events Industry; 05/04/2018 – Net Element’s Unified Payments Launches “Fast Pass Funding”, a Same-Day Funding Service available through its proprietary Netevia Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Net Element Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NETE); 26/03/2018 – NET ELEMENT APPOINTS SEASONED FINTECH EXECUTIVE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – NET ELEMENT INC – JONATHAN FICHMAN JOINS NET ELEMENT’S BOARD; 21/05/2018 – JGR Capital Distributes Research Note for Net Element, Inc. (NETE)

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) stake by 608.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 149,100 shares as Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)’s stock declined 11.05%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 173,600 shares with $3.55 million value, up from 24,500 last quarter. Scientific Games Corp now has $1.55B valuation. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.71. About 1.17M shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 14/03/2018 – Scientific Games Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – SG Digital Accelerates Customer Engagement Strategy with Appointment of Chief Commercial Officer; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 07/03/2018 – Scientific Games Awarded Contract To Provide Arizona Lottery’s Administrative Systems Technology; 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 12/03/2018 – Scientific Games Names Robert O’Connor Senior Vice President of Government Affairs; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Inspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Tim Bucher to Join Co as Chief Pdt Officer; 30/04/2018 – Eight More Years! Scientific Games Will Continue To Bring Instant Game Entertainment To Kentucky Lottery Players

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.50 million. It operates in three divisions: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud point of sale platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.12 million activity. The insider PERELMAN RONALD O bought 110,000 shares worth $2.17M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 169,874 shares. Principal holds 239,328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 509,985 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 339,133 shares stake. Geode Llc reported 700,312 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 502,656 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 25,200 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 514,551 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated invested in 20,384 shares. Van Eck holds 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 5,502 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games has $31 highest and $21 lowest target. $26’s average target is 55.60% above currents $16.71 stock price. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse has “Sell” rating and $21 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Friday, February 22 report.

