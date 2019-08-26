Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Shareholder Prescott Group Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Upped Its Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) by $7.97 Million as Valuation Declined

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 4.55M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.33M, down from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 95,530 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 10/05/2018 – Correct: Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $2, Not $1.61; 25/05/2018 – Net 1 Asks Court to Tell Government To Release Funds (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 23/03/2018 – Net1’s CPS to challenge High Court’s order regarding SASSA implementation cost recovery; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS- COURT ORDERED VARIATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SASSA, CPS, AND RESULTANT PAYMENT MADE IN SUM OF ZAR 317 MLN BE REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES – COURT ALSO ORDERED CPS ORDERED TO REFUND SAID AMOUNT OF ZAR 317 MLN TO SASSA WITH INTEREST FROM JUNE 2014 TO DATE OF PAYMENT; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – REITERATE FY 2018 CONSTANT CURRENCY FEPS GUIDANCE OF AT LEAST $1.61 PER SHARE, EXCLUDING ANY FAIR VALUE ADJUSTMENTS; 24/05/2018 – Net1 to Participate at Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY FUNDAMENTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95; 24/05/2018 – S. Africa Seeks Order to Pay Net 1 as Company Pleads Losses

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 89.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 569,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.54M, up from 637,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 366,405 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Autoimmunity; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS CFO ON TEMPORARY MEDICAL LEAVE; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $180.0M TO $220.0M; 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Strategic Review of Business Is Active; 17/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation on M281, an Anti-FcRn Monoclonal Antibody, at 11th International Congress on Aut; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 147.62% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38 billion and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 241,885 shares to 834,330 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4.