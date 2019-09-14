Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Market Value Rose While Prescott Group Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $307,744; Scansource (SCSC) Stake Maintained by Paradigm Capital Management Inc

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 169,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, up from 151,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 79,159 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q EPS 42c; 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 74C TO 80C, EST. 78C

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (UEPS) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 76,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.08% . The hedge fund held 4.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.88 million, down from 4.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 51,246 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 55.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS- COURT ORDERED VARIATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN SASSA, CPS, AND RESULTANT PAYMENT MADE IN SUM OF ZAR 317 MLN BE REVIEWED AND SET ASIDE; 23/03/2018 – S. Africa Court Orders Net 1 Unit to Repay ZAR316m to Government; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 14/03/2018 – JAPANESE BOUGHT NET 1,090.0BLN YEN OF OVERSEAS BONDS IN WEEK; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO IMMEDIATELY SEEK LEAVE TO APPEAL COST RECOVERY RULING; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 3Q Rev $162.7M; 02/05/2018 – South African Treasury Says Net1 Charge for Welfare Too High; 24/05/2018 – Net 1 Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOUTH AFRICAN CONSTITUTIONAL COURT GIVEN ORDER REGARDING CONTINUED PAYMENT OF SOCIAL GRANTS

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10,000 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in R1 Rcm Inc by 506,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Texas Finl Group Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold SCSC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 34,997 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.03% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Martingale Asset Management LP reported 0.02% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Kbc Gp Nv reported 15,942 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc reported 23,300 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 27,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pnc Service Gru holds 853 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 40,440 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0% or 8,748 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl reported 32,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential owns 0.02% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 314,675 shares. Amer Century Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.82, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold UEPS shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 24.64 million shares or 6.46% less from 26.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 117,900 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has 745,800 shares. 36,698 were accumulated by Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 30,042 shares. 852,510 are held by Invesco. Prescott Group Capital Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 4.35% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co invested in 59,810 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Moreover, Gsa Capital Llp has 0.07% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 162,291 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 3,125 shares. Firsthand Capital Mgmt holds 30,000 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Basic Energy Svcs Inc New by 382,729 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 21,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,099 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).