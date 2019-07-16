Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) and Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.58 N/A -0.60 0.00 Quad/Graphics Inc. 12 0.10 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.7% Quad/Graphics Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Quad/Graphics Inc.’s 1.62 beta is the reason why it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Quad/Graphics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Quad/Graphics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Quad/Graphics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, and a 142.72% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Quad/Graphics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.8% and 78.9%. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 7.1% are Quad/Graphics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -7.05% 7.88% -9.18% -26.45% -66.03% -24.09% Quad/Graphics Inc. -0.55% -12.84% -24.55% -36.19% -43.95% -12.42%

For the past year Quad/Graphics Inc. has weaker performance than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Summary

Quad/Graphics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. provides print and other media services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services. It also provides marketing and other services, such as marketing strategy, media planning and placement, data insights, segmentation and response analytics services, creative services, videography, photography, workflow solutions, digital imaging, facilities management, and digital publishing services. In addition, the company offers interactive print solutions comprising image recognition and near field communication technology, mailing, distribution, logistics, and data optimization and hygiene services. Further, it manufactures ink. The company serves various blue chip companies that operate in various industries; and businesses and consumers that include retailers, publishers, and direct marketers. Quad/Graphics, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Sussex, Wisconsin.