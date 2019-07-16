Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Both Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.59 N/A -0.60 0.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.22 N/A 0.20 10.91

Table 1 demonstrates Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -5.2% -2.7% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.71 beta indicates that Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 142.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.8% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -7.05% 7.88% -9.18% -26.45% -66.03% -24.09% ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88%

For the past year Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has -24.09% weaker performance while ARC Document Solutions Inc. has 4.88% stronger performance.

Summary

ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.