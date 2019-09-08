Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)

This is a contrast between Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.44 N/A -1.56 0.00 AMREP Corporation 6 3.40 N/A 0.18 34.66

In table 1 we can see Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and AMREP Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. AMREP Corporation’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.19 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.4% of AMREP Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, AMREP Corporation has 11% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while AMREP Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AMREP Corporation beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.