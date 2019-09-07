Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (UEPS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -1.56 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 153 0.81 N/A 16.08 9.76

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2% Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0.00% 42.9% 3.3%

Risk & Volatility

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alliance Data Systems Corporation on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Alliance Data Systems Corporation which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Alliance Data Systems Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Data Systems Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Alliance Data Systems Corporation’s consensus price target is $163.8, while its potential upside is 30.04%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and Alliance Data Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 93.7% respectively. Insiders held 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65% Alliance Data Systems Corporation -0.27% 9.92% 0.22% -12.61% -30.28% 4.56%

For the past year Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Alliance Data Systems Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States and internationally. It facilitates and manages interactions between its clients and their customers through consumer marketing channels, including in-store, online, email, social media, mobile, direct mail, and telephone. The companyÂ’s LoyaltyOne segment owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program and BrandLoyalty program that are coalition and short-term loyalty programs. This segment also offers loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions. The companyÂ’s Epsilon segment provides direct marketing solutions that leverage transactional data to help clients acquire and build relationships with their customers. Its services include strategic consulting, customer database technologies, omnichannel marketing, loyalty management, proprietary data, predictive modeling, permission-based email marketing, personalized digital marketing, and direct and digital agency services. This segmentÂ’s marketing services comprise agency, marketing technology, data, strategy and insights, traditional and digital marketing, and affiliate marketing services. The companyÂ’s Card Services segment offers credit card processing, billing and payment processing, customer care, and collections services for private label retailers, as well as private label and co-brand retail credit card, and loan receivables financing, such as securitization of the credit card receivables that it underwrites from its private label and co-brand retail credit card programs. This segment also designs and implements strategies that help its clients in acquiring, retaining, and managing repeat customers. The company serves financial services, specialty retail, grocery and drugstore chains, petroleum retail, automotive, hospitality and travel, telecommunications, insurance, and healthcare markets. Alliance Data Systems Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.